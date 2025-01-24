A Renewed Era for India-Ireland Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Micheál Martin on being re-elected as Ireland's Prime Minister. Modi expressed his commitment to enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Ireland, which is grounded in shared values and strong interpersonal connections. Martin has been a long-serving member of the Irish Parliament.
Micheál Martin, known for his long-standing political career, assumes the prime ministerial role for the second time in his career. Having first joined the Dáil in 1989, he is one of its longest-serving members.
Modi reaffirmed the significance of the bilateral ties between the two nations, highlighting the shared values and strong people-to-people connections that form the foundation of their partnership.
