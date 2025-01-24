A Renewed Era for India-Ireland Relations

In a recent development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Micheál Martin on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Ireland. Modi emphasized his dedication to enhancing India-Ireland relations.

Micheál Martin, known for his long-standing political career, assumes the prime ministerial role for the second time in his career. Having first joined the Dáil in 1989, he is one of its longest-serving members.

Modi reaffirmed the significance of the bilateral ties between the two nations, highlighting the shared values and strong people-to-people connections that form the foundation of their partnership.

