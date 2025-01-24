Opposition MPs Suspended Amidst Tension Over Waqf Bill

In a dramatic turn, all opposition MPs involved in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill were suspended from the Friday meeting. Those suspended include prominent figures like Mohammad Jawaid, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, among others.

The triggers for the suspension were alleged disruptions during the JPC proceedings. Banerjee accused the government of imposing an undeclared emergency, linking the rushed meeting schedule to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. Discontent brewed as opposition leaders claimed they were deliberately not given ample time to prepare amendments, with demands to postpone discussions falling on deaf ears.

The BJP, represented by MP Nishikant Dubey, fired back, alleging that the opposition's behavior undermined parliamentary democracy. Dubey emphasized that a structured clause-by-clause discussion was planned for January 27, with subsequent submissions to the Speaker scheduled. The tensions underscore the contentious nature of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, designed to address issues of mismanagement and corruption within Waqf properties.

