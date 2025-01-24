Left Menu

Opposition MPs Suspended Amidst Tension Over Waqf Bill

Opposition MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee and Asaduddin Owaisi, were suspended from the JPC meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill due to alleged disruptions. Accusations flew as the BJP claimed political motivations behind the opposition's conduct. The bill aims to introduce reforms addressing long-standing issues with Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:17 IST
Opposition MPs speaking on JPC meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn, all opposition MPs involved in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill were suspended from the Friday meeting. Those suspended include prominent figures like Mohammad Jawaid, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, among others.

The triggers for the suspension were alleged disruptions during the JPC proceedings. Banerjee accused the government of imposing an undeclared emergency, linking the rushed meeting schedule to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. Discontent brewed as opposition leaders claimed they were deliberately not given ample time to prepare amendments, with demands to postpone discussions falling on deaf ears.

The BJP, represented by MP Nishikant Dubey, fired back, alleging that the opposition's behavior undermined parliamentary democracy. Dubey emphasized that a structured clause-by-clause discussion was planned for January 27, with subsequent submissions to the Speaker scheduled. The tensions underscore the contentious nature of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, designed to address issues of mismanagement and corruption within Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

