Karpoori Thakur: The Messiah of Social Justice

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar commemorated Karpoori Thakur, former Chief Minister of Bihar, as a pivotal figure in social justice during a memorial event on Thakur's 101st birth anniversary in Samastipur, Bihar. Dhankhar described Thakur as a 'Messiah' who revolutionized social equality by implementing reservations, thereby creating vast opportunities for marginalized communities.

Highlighting Thakur's integrity, Dhankhar noted, "His life exemplifies true leadership, marked by sacrifice and dedication. Karpoori Thakur eschewed dynastic politics, championing equality above caste, religion, and class. His vision advanced social justice, leaving a notable imprint on the nation." Thakur's foresight was evident, as he promoted Hindi in government affairs and made education freely accessible up to matriculation.

Distinguished guests, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended the tribute. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Dr. Harivansh also praised Thakur's leadership and commitment to equitable development. His legacy continues to inspire transformative change in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)