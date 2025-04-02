Debate Intensifies: Hindi Promotion and NEP Stir Controversy Across India
Minister Nityanand Rai advocates for increased Hindi usage in official documentation, while DMK's TKS Elangovan criticizes the BJP's education policy shift as regressive. In contrast, Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis defends the NEP as a positive 'Indianisation' of education. The ideological clash continues to ignite friction between regional and central leadership.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, detailed efforts by the Ministry of Home Affairs to promote the use of Hindi in governmental work, aligning with constitutional mandates. The Official Language Resolution of 1968 guides these efforts, with annual programs encouraging its implementation across diverse government sectors.
In stark contrast, DMK leader TKS Elangovan launched a vehement critique of the BJP's education policies, particularly the New Education Policy (NEP). Elangovan alleged that the BJP seeks to dismantle the Macaulay system, which he claims has fostered notable scholars and scientists, in favour of a Vedic educational model lacking scientific substance.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported the NEP, describing it as the 'Indianisation' of India's education system. He countered criticisms from Sonia Gandhi, emphasizing that moving away from the colonial-era system should be welcomed by patriots. The ongoing clash highlights deep regional and ideological divides regarding education reform in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
