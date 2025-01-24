Left Menu

Parliamentary Tensions Rise Over Waqf Bill Amendments

Tensions flared during a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with accusations of unruly behavior leading to the suspension of several MPs. The heated debate follows contentious claims about agenda changes and procedural rush allegedly linked to forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:06 IST
Parliamentary Tensions Rise Over Waqf Bill Amendments
Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions erupted in the Indian Parliament when Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee of using 'unparliamentary' language. Pal noted that the session was adjourned twice amid allegations of disorder instigated by opposition leaders, who were ultimately suspended from the meeting.

Pal stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey proposed suspending opposition MPs after they engaged in shouting and sloganeering, obstructing the meeting. A delegation from Jammu and Kashmir was also present, whose participation was suggested by the opposition. Pal dismissed allegations regarding agenda changes, emphasizing that the topic of discussion had only been adjusted at the opposition's request.

Opposition MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee, claimed that the government was expediting proceedings due to impending Delhi elections. BJP MP Dubey, however, countered that the government, with a parliamentary majority, sought JPC involvement at Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's suggestion. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to address issues relating to the mismanagement and encroachment of Waqf properties through digitization and enhanced audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025