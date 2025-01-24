Parliamentary Tensions Rise Over Waqf Bill Amendments
Tensions flared during a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with accusations of unruly behavior leading to the suspension of several MPs. The heated debate follows contentious claims about agenda changes and procedural rush allegedly linked to forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.
Tensions erupted in the Indian Parliament when Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee of using 'unparliamentary' language. Pal noted that the session was adjourned twice amid allegations of disorder instigated by opposition leaders, who were ultimately suspended from the meeting.
Pal stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey proposed suspending opposition MPs after they engaged in shouting and sloganeering, obstructing the meeting. A delegation from Jammu and Kashmir was also present, whose participation was suggested by the opposition. Pal dismissed allegations regarding agenda changes, emphasizing that the topic of discussion had only been adjusted at the opposition's request.
Opposition MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee, claimed that the government was expediting proceedings due to impending Delhi elections. BJP MP Dubey, however, countered that the government, with a parliamentary majority, sought JPC involvement at Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's suggestion. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to address issues relating to the mismanagement and encroachment of Waqf properties through digitization and enhanced audits.
