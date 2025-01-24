Left Menu

Cuba's New Dollar Store: A Sign of Economic Shifts

Cuba has opened its first grocery store in nearly two decades to accept U.S. dollars. This move highlights the island's gradual shift towards dollarization, aiming to tackle economic challenges exacerbated by U.S. trade embargoes. The shift raises concerns about growing inequality among Cubans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:37 IST
Cuba's New Dollar Store: A Sign of Economic Shifts
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a notable economic move, Cuba has inaugurated its first store in nearly two decades to accept U.S. dollars, amidst a broader trend of dollarization in the Communist country.

Opened a few weeks ago, the store serves as a beacon of opportunity for Cubans fortunate enough to hold U.S. currency, providing them access to goods and services previously unattainable. However, not all citizens have the means to shop there, creating a disparity highlighted by shopper Yuliani González.

This 'partial dollarization' is a strategy Cuban officials have labeled as tough but necessary, citing economic struggles partly induced by longstanding U.S. trade embargoes. With growing availability in dollar-based goods, concerns of inequality surge as the local peso loses ground to foreign currency influx.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025