Tariffs Shake Familiar Foundations of Asian Grocery Stores

Asian supermarkets and specialty grocery stores are reeling after President Donald Trump announced the imposition of high tariffs on imported goods from several countries.

This move, expected to hike prices at beloved stores like 99 Ranch Market and H Mart, has consumers anxious about their ability to afford their favorite brands from abroad.

As tariffs take effect, communities relying on these stores for imported products are bracing for economic challenges that could reshape shopping habits nationwide.

