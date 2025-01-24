Left Menu

Hope for Unity: Hungary's Support for EU Sanctions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed optimism that Hungary would back the renewal of EU sanctions against Russia. During an event with Spain's foreign minister, Barrot emphasized the security these sanctions provide for Europe. The Spanish minister echoed hopes for consensus among EU members on this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:11 IST
Hope for Unity: Hungary's Support for EU Sanctions
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed confidence on Friday that Hungary would eventually support the renewal of European Union sanctions against Russia. Speaking alongside his Spanish counterpart, Barrot stressed that these sanctions are crucial for the security of Europe.

The event highlighted strong sentiments on maintaining the unity of the EU in dealing with Russia, with the Spanish foreign minister expressing optimism that a consensus and unanimity would be reached regarding the sanctions package.

The discussions underline the broader concern within the EU about ensuring cohesive foreign policy strategies, with sanctions being a pivotal part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address security concerns related to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025