Hope for Unity: Hungary's Support for EU Sanctions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed confidence on Friday that Hungary would eventually support the renewal of European Union sanctions against Russia. Speaking alongside his Spanish counterpart, Barrot stressed that these sanctions are crucial for the security of Europe.

The event highlighted strong sentiments on maintaining the unity of the EU in dealing with Russia, with the Spanish foreign minister expressing optimism that a consensus and unanimity would be reached regarding the sanctions package.

The discussions underline the broader concern within the EU about ensuring cohesive foreign policy strategies, with sanctions being a pivotal part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address security concerns related to Russia.

