Left Menu

YSRCP's Vijay Sai Reddy Announces Sudden Exit from Politics

YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy announced his decision to quit politics, stating he will resign from his Rajya Sabha membership on January 25. Reddy, a key figure in the party and a respected voice, emphasized that his decision is personal and not influenced by external factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:05 IST
YSRCP's Vijay Sai Reddy Announces Sudden Exit from Politics
Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected development, prominent YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy announced his retirement from politics. This decision was revealed on Friday, and Reddy stated his intention to resign from his parliament seat on January 25.

Reddy, who also holds the position of the party's floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that he is not joining another political faction. During his tenure, he has been an influential voice in Andhra Pradesh's political landscape.

Expressing his gratitude, Reddy thanked the YS family for their unwavering support over the decades. He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their encouragement during his nine-year tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025