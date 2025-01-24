YSRCP's Vijay Sai Reddy Announces Sudden Exit from Politics

In an unexpected development, prominent YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy announced his retirement from politics. This decision was revealed on Friday, and Reddy stated his intention to resign from his parliament seat on January 25.

Reddy, who also holds the position of the party's floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that he is not joining another political faction. During his tenure, he has been an influential voice in Andhra Pradesh's political landscape.

Expressing his gratitude, Reddy thanked the YS family for their unwavering support over the decades. He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their encouragement during his nine-year tenure.

