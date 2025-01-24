Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire in Gaza: Uncertainty Lingers
Hamas has named four hostages it plans to release as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal. The move follows the freeing of several hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Relatives urge leaders to ensure the freedom of all captives, as the six-week ceasefire progresses amid ongoing concerns.
The militant group Hamas announced it will release four hostages on Saturday, aligning with the current ceasefire in Gaza. The announcement was made on Friday, although Israeli authorities have yet to confirm the names.
This release is part of an agreement exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel. As the ceasefire enters its sixth week, relatives of hostages continue to press for the freedom of all captives, urging Israeli and U.S. leadership to act decisively.
Tensions remain high in the region, with large numbers of hostages still missing and uncertainty about their fate. Civilians return home amidst widespread destruction, highlighting the challenges that persist despite the ceasefire efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
