Student-Led Strike Sparks Nationwide Protests Against Serbian Government

In an unprecedented move, student-led protests effectively shut down numerous businesses across Serbia on Friday as a response to ongoing anti-government demonstrations challenging the authority of President Aleksandar Vucic.

Thousands participated in daily traffic blockades to honor victims of a deadly canopy collapse in Novi Sad, believed to be the result of corrupt construction practices. The protests, demanding accountability, mark the largest public outcry since Vucic assumed power over a decade ago.

The president, accused of stifling democratic freedoms, plans a counter-rally and a political movement akin to Putin's, while protests endured with calls for change. Serbian universities and a lawyers' association joined the strike, as investigations into the canopy collapse proceed amid skepticism regarding their independence.

