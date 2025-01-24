Student-Led Strike Sparks Nationwide Protests Against Serbian Government
In Serbia, a student-led strike shut down businesses as thousands protested against President Aleksandar Vucic, demanding accountability for a canopy collapse that killed 15. Vucic plans a rally to counter protests, accusing students of foreign influence. The protests are the largest challenge to his power in a decade.
In an unprecedented move, student-led protests effectively shut down numerous businesses across Serbia on Friday as a response to ongoing anti-government demonstrations challenging the authority of President Aleksandar Vucic.
Thousands participated in daily traffic blockades to honor victims of a deadly canopy collapse in Novi Sad, believed to be the result of corrupt construction practices. The protests, demanding accountability, mark the largest public outcry since Vucic assumed power over a decade ago.
The president, accused of stifling democratic freedoms, plans a counter-rally and a political movement akin to Putin's, while protests endured with calls for change. Serbian universities and a lawyers' association joined the strike, as investigations into the canopy collapse proceed amid skepticism regarding their independence.
