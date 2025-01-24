Maurya Criticizes Yadav's 'PDA' as 'Parivar Development Agency'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that Akhilesh Yadav's advocacy for marginalized communities was disingenuous, claiming his term 'PDA' stood for 'Parivar Development Agency' that supported mafias.

Maurya's comments came during the BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav' seminar in Kannauj, where he accused Samajwadi Party of misusing the term coined by Yadav before last year's election. The deputy chief minister argued that voters rejected SP due to its protection of criminals and criticized the party for disrespecting Dalit icon Dr. B R Ambedkar.

Additionally, Maurya took a jab at Congress and delved into Akhilesh Yadav's changing the name of Kannauj's college from Ambedkar's honor. He also targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over pollution issues, asserting that BJP would clean the Yamuna river.

(With inputs from agencies.)