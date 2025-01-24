Left Menu

Lukashenko's Election Ploy: Pardons as Power Play

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 15 prisoners as a gesture before an election expected to extend his long rule. Critics call the election a sham with key opposition jailed. Lukashenko faces no serious challengers and aims to improve ties with the West amid heavy sanctions.

Updated: 24-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:58 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has made a strategic move ahead of the upcoming election, granting pardons to 15 prisoners in what state media labels a humanitarian gesture. Lukashenko, known for his close alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is poised to secure a seventh term this Sunday, extending his 31-year grip on power.

The election has been heavily criticized by the exiled opposition, who label it a farce due to the imprisonment or exile of leading dissenting voices and the suppression of independent media. EU spokesperson Anitta Hipper dismissed the elections as undemocratic, asserting they are a pretense given the predetermined outcome in Lukashenko's favor.

Despite facing four nominal candidates, Lukashenko shows no concern for the campaign, instead offering pension increases to appease the electorate. Political analysts interpret his tactics as attempts to mend relations with the West, laden with sanctions over Belarus' human rights issues and support for Russia in Ukraine.

