Sanjay Raut Claims Turbulence in Maharashtra Politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggests a rift in Eknath Shinde's party, speculating on the emergence of a third deputy chief minister in Maharashtra. Raut criticized Shinde for aligning with the BJP, while Industries Minister Uday Samant denies any party division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:48 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday threw political jabs at Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, predicting internal strife within Shinde's faction. Raut hinted that Maharashtra might soon see a third deputy chief minister originating from the same party.

Addressing the press, Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, highlighted that backstage politics could lead to a future scenario where three deputy chief ministers govern the state. Currently, the roles are held by Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar.

Raut accused Shinde of siding with Maharashtra's 'enemies', referencing the BJP. The comments follow Raut's previous claim about Industries Minister Uday Samant potentially causing a party split, though Samant refuted such claims, insisting on unity with the Shiv Sena leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

