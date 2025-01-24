Left Menu

Diplomatic Summit: India and China to Rebuild Relations post-Friction

Ahead of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to China, India announced discussions on bilateral interests, including de-escalation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. This diplomacy marks the efforts in resuming dialogue post the Modi-Xi meeting for mending cross-border relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:16 IST
Diplomatic Summit: India and China to Rebuild Relations post-Friction
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised for crucial dialogue as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri prepares to visit China. The two-day trip aims to discuss bilateral interests, key among them the de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

This diplomatic engagement follows the recent meeting between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. They deliberated under the Special Representatives dialogue framework, focusing on resolving boundary disputes and fostering cross-border cooperation including river data sharing and border trade.

The Modi-Xi meeting strengthened bilateral engagement frameworks, advocating for the resolution of boundary issues and the maintenance of peace along the border. The visit by Misri signifies India's emphasis on dialogue as a tool for nurturing relations with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025