Diplomatic Summit: India and China to Rebuild Relations post-Friction

India is poised for crucial dialogue as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri prepares to visit China. The two-day trip aims to discuss bilateral interests, key among them the de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

This diplomatic engagement follows the recent meeting between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. They deliberated under the Special Representatives dialogue framework, focusing on resolving boundary disputes and fostering cross-border cooperation including river data sharing and border trade.

The Modi-Xi meeting strengthened bilateral engagement frameworks, advocating for the resolution of boundary issues and the maintenance of peace along the border. The visit by Misri signifies India's emphasis on dialogue as a tool for nurturing relations with China.

