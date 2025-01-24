Left Menu

Ambedkar's Legacy: BJP vs Congress Controversy

Jharkhand BJP president Ravindra Rai accused the Congress of neglecting B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution. He criticized Congress for not awarding Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna, while praising BJP's respect for Ambedkar's principles under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:23 IST
Jharkhand BJP president Ravindra Rai has levied strong accusations against the Congress party, asserting that it has shown a lack of respect for B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Rai highlighted the Congress's failure to posthumously honor Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian accolade, despite honoring various party leaders.

In contrast, Rai emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have actively upheld Ambedkar's principles, notably through the development of five pilgrimage sites associated with Ambedkar and the institution of November 26 as 'Constitution Day' to honor his birthday.

