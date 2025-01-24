Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Electoral Vote-Buying

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal charged the BJP with distributing monetary incentives to capture votes. He urged voters not to succumb to bribery while asserting that the election process's integrity must be preserved. Heightened tensions mark Delhi's upcoming assembly elections as AAP raises allegations of electoral fraud and security threats.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Grab/AAP). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of engaging in outright voter bribery. Speaking during a self-produced video, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is distributing money, gifts, and other items to sway voters in the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal described the current election scenario in Delhi as unprecedented, with allegations that BJP operatives, under police protection, are handing out shoes, sarees, bedsheets, ration, and even cash, showing blatant disregard for the Election Commission's regulations. He emphasized the threat this poses to democracy, urging citizens to accept gifts but protect their voting rights.

The AAP chief invoked the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, underscoring the importance of voting rights. He called out the BJP for corrupt practices, including vote-buying and election fraud, even alleging threats to his safety, as political tensions escalate ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

