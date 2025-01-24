Slovakia Erupts: Massive Protests Challenge PM Fico's Russia Policy Shift

Thousands of Slovaks flooded the streets of Bratislava on Friday, as protestors gathered in the central Freedom Square to voice their dissent against Prime Minister Robert Fico's recent policy tilt towards Russia. Demonstrations erupted over the government's perceived weakening of democratic values and foreign policy realignment.

Organizers estimated a turnout of around 60,000 people in the capital alone, far surpassing previous protest numbers. The rally followed tensions earlier in the week as Fico's government accused opposition groups of inciting unrest, while the opposition maintained these accusations sought to distract the public from pressing policy failures.

Prime Minister Fico returned to power in 2023 and recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising eyebrows among EU and NATO allies. This interaction comes at a time when Slovakia faces energy concerns, needing to secure alternate gas routes following Ukraine's decision to cut transit agreements with Russia.

