Left Menu

Target Shifts Diversity Strategy Amid Political Pressure

Target announced the end of its diversity, equity, and inclusion program, joining other firms in retracting these policies. This follows a directive by President Trump for federal agencies and private companies to cease such initiatives, sparking widespread changes in corporate strategies regarding racial representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:15 IST
Target Shifts Diversity Strategy Amid Political Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Target has decided to terminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program, alongside other equity initiatives. The retailer's announcement on Friday positions it among several U.S. companies modifying these policies, which were initially aimed at enhancing racial and ethnic representation within workplaces.

This decision is in line with President Trump's recent executive order that mandates federal agencies to halt DEI programs, also urging private corporations to follow suit. Following the police-related deaths of George Floyd and others, many firms had previously embraced these initiatives to improve minority recruitment and advancement.

Over the past year, notable companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Meta have also scaled back their DEI policies, especially after Trump's electoral win, which amplified criticism of such initiatives. Target's chief community impact and equity officer, Kiera Fernandez, emphasized the importance of aligning with the changing external landscape during this strategic shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025