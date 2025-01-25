Target Shifts Diversity Strategy Amid Political Pressure

In a significant move, Target has decided to terminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program, alongside other equity initiatives. The retailer's announcement on Friday positions it among several U.S. companies modifying these policies, which were initially aimed at enhancing racial and ethnic representation within workplaces.

This decision is in line with President Trump's recent executive order that mandates federal agencies to halt DEI programs, also urging private corporations to follow suit. Following the police-related deaths of George Floyd and others, many firms had previously embraced these initiatives to improve minority recruitment and advancement.

Over the past year, notable companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Meta have also scaled back their DEI policies, especially after Trump's electoral win, which amplified criticism of such initiatives. Target's chief community impact and equity officer, Kiera Fernandez, emphasized the importance of aligning with the changing external landscape during this strategic shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)