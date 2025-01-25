Trump's Controversial Name Changes: Gulf of America and Mount McKinley

The Trump administration's Interior Department announced on Friday a significant rebranding effort, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Alaska's Denali back to Mount McKinley. These adjustments, fulfilling President Trump's campaign promises, were among his first executive actions upon taking office.

In a statement, the Interior Department explained the changes align with a commitment to preserving America's historical legacy, noting Denali's previous name honored former President William McKinley. Previously, in 1975, the peak was renamed Denali, meaning 'tall' in the Koyukon Indigenous language, at Alaska's request.

President Trump, in his inaugural address, highlighted McKinley's contributions to the nation's wealth. However, the reclassification of the Gulf of Mexico is unlikely to achieve international acceptance, as it conflicts with maritime references used for centuries. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum humorously proposed the idea of renaming North America as a lighthearted counter.

