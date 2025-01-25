Trump Administration Halts Environmental Litigation and Reassigns DOJ Lawyers

The Trump administration has taken significant steps to halt all pending environmental litigation and reassigned four Justice Department attorneys previously focused on environmental issues. This shift, reported by Reuters, has emerged as a strategic move to reassess previously agreed deals under the new Republican leadership.

Documents reviewed by Reuters suggest the administration's measures aim to ensure a consolidated federal legal stance and grant the president's appointees the opportunity to reconsider the initiation of new cases. The change aligns with broader efforts by President Trump to remodel the federal workforce.

Critics and insiders indicate that this maneuver affects the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division's responsibility over pivotal environmental regulations. As the administration freezes environmental and civil rights litigation, a wider governmental workforce reshuffling continues under Trump's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)