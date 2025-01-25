Mexico Denies U.S. Military Aircraft Entry for Migrant Deportations
Mexico has declined the U.S. administration's request to permit a military aircraft to land with deported migrants, as reported by officials from both countries. This refusal marks a significant development in the ongoing discussions regarding migration policies under President Donald Trump's administration.
In a significant diplomatic move, Mexico has turned down a request from the Trump administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft to land on its soil carrying migrants deported by the U.S., according to officials from both nations.
This decision represents a notable point of contention in the broader conversation about migration policies pursued by President Donald Trump's administration.
The refusal was confirmed by one U.S. official and another from Mexico, highlighting ongoing challenges in U.S.-Mexico relations concerning immigration control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
