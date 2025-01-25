Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Proposal to Abolish FEMA Amid Disaster Management

President Donald Trump proposed shutting down FEMA during visits to disaster-stricken areas of North Carolina and California. Criticizing FEMA's handling of emergencies, Trump suggested states manage disasters themselves with federal support. The proposal faced criticism from both political leaders and experts, who argue legislative action is required to dismantle FEMA.

Updated: 25-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:49 IST
During visits to North Carolina and California, President Donald Trump suggested the potential shutdown of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), sparking widespread debate. Accusing FEMA of mishandling emergency relief efforts, Trump called for states to receive federal funds to manage disasters independently.

Criticism came from various quarters, with experts highlighting that shutting down FEMA might necessitate Congressional approval. Former EPA official Rob Verchick noted that FEMA, founded by executive order under President Carter, plays a crucial role in the country's emergency response infrastructure.

Democratic officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Representative Deborah Ross, expressed concern over Trump's proposal, emphasizing the importance of FEMA in handling large-scale natural disasters. Meanwhile, the political backdrop involved Trump's allies distancing themselves from conservative plans calling for FEMA's dissolution.

