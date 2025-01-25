Trump's Controversial Proposal to Abolish FEMA Amid Disaster Management

During visits to North Carolina and California, President Donald Trump suggested the potential shutdown of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), sparking widespread debate. Accusing FEMA of mishandling emergency relief efforts, Trump called for states to receive federal funds to manage disasters independently.

Criticism came from various quarters, with experts highlighting that shutting down FEMA might necessitate Congressional approval. Former EPA official Rob Verchick noted that FEMA, founded by executive order under President Carter, plays a crucial role in the country's emergency response infrastructure.

Democratic officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Representative Deborah Ross, expressed concern over Trump's proposal, emphasizing the importance of FEMA in handling large-scale natural disasters. Meanwhile, the political backdrop involved Trump's allies distancing themselves from conservative plans calling for FEMA's dissolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)