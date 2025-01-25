Memes and Slogans: The Battle for Delhi's Political Arena

The Delhi Assembly polls are witnessing an intense exchange of political rhetoric among AAP, BJP, and Congress. With catchy slogans and AI-generated memes, parties are vying for narrative dominance.

AAP has branded BJP with derogatory nicknames, alleging unfulfilled promises and 'tax terrorism.' Prime Minister Modi countered by calling AAP a 'disaster' and Kejriwal the 'minister of announcements.'

As the lighthearted banter flies, memes dominate social media, dividing opinions on their impact on genuine political discourse. As results loom, the election is seen as a litmus test for AAP's governance model amidst resurgent opposition.

