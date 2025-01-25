The Trump Administration's Controversial Inspector General Purge

In a sweeping action late on Friday, the Trump administration dismissed independent inspectors general across more than a dozen major government agencies, according to reports from U.S. media outlets.

The Washington Post and The New York Times revealed that departments affected include defense, state, and energy, among others, although the purge did not affect the Justice Department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz.

These removals, many affecting appointees from Trump's first term, may contravene federal law requiring Congressional notification. The White House has yet to comment officially on the situation.

