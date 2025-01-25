Left Menu

The Trump Administration's Controversial Inspector General Purge

President Trump's administration dismissed independent inspectors general from over a dozen major agencies, reportedly breaching a federal law requiring Congress to be notified. The dismissals affect multiple departments, sparing only the Justice Department's inspector general. Many lose their posts were Trump-era appointees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:59 IST
In a sweeping action late on Friday, the Trump administration dismissed independent inspectors general across more than a dozen major government agencies, according to reports from U.S. media outlets.

The Washington Post and The New York Times revealed that departments affected include defense, state, and energy, among others, although the purge did not affect the Justice Department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz.

These removals, many affecting appointees from Trump's first term, may contravene federal law requiring Congressional notification. The White House has yet to comment officially on the situation.

