Trump's Return Spurs Controversial Watchdog Firings

Former U.S. President Donald Trump fired 17 independent inspectors general across various agencies, raising concerns over federal law violations. These watchdogs are essential for audits and investigations. Trump, resuming his presidency, aims to reshape the federal system by eliminating certain offices and officials deemed non-loyal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:19 IST
Donald Trump, returning to presidency, sparked controversy by terminating 17 independent watchdogs from U.S. government agencies on Friday, a decision confirmed by an anonymous source. This series of firings eliminates a key oversight mechanism, paving the way for potential replacements more aligned with Trump's vision.

The dismissals have drawn legal scrutiny, possibly breaching federal law that mandates a 30-day notice with reasons to Congress prior to such actions. The White House has yet to comment on these abrupt changes, which have unsettled various departments, including state, defense, and transportation.

In a prior term, Trump dismissed five inspectors general within two months in 2020, often targeting those involved in critical investigations against him. This recent move is seen as part of a broader strategy to reshape the federal workforce, affecting diversity initiatives and security staff appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

