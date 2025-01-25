Left Menu

Minister's Outburst Sparks Controversy in Telangana

Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's public criticism of logistical preparations at an event has led to backlash from the BRS party. A video capturing his confrontation with a local official has drawn particular ire. BRS MLC K Kavitha condemned his behavior as an affront to governance principles.

Updated: 25-01-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:44 IST
Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has come under fire following a public outburst at an official event, where logistical issues led him to express his frustration using the term "common sense." This incident attracted criticism from the opposition BRS party.

A video uploaded online appears to show Srinivas Reddy confronting Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy. This confrontation, especially during an event also attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal, has sparked sharp criticism, with BRS MLC K Kavitha labeling Reddy's behavior as "shameful."

Kavitha voiced her disapproval on social media, condemning the act as an insult to public service and calling for accountability. She emphasized that respect for public officials is non-negotiable, and that misogynistic and arrogant behavior is unacceptable in governance. Neither Reddy nor the Collector have responded to the incident as yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

