Challenge to Electoral Integrity: Congress Criticizes Election Commission

On National Voters' Day, the Congress Party launched a critique against the Election Commission, arguing that its current operations undermine constitutional principles and disrespect voters.

The opposition party accuses the Prime Minister and Home Minister of compromising the institution's independence over the past decade. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced concern over the erosion of the Election Commission's integrity, urging the preservation of democratic processes.

The party highlighted the role of past Election Commissioners in building India's electoral system while lamenting recent partisanship and decisions under Supreme Court challenge. A call for institutional independence aimed at safeguarding democracy resounded throughout the criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)