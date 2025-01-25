Challenge to Electoral Integrity: Congress Criticizes Election Commission
The Congress Party criticized the Election Commission on National Voters' Day, claiming its current functioning undermines the Constitution. They allege that the Commission's independence has been compromised over the past decade by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They urge safeguarding institutional independence to protect democracy.
On National Voters' Day, the Congress Party launched a critique against the Election Commission, arguing that its current operations undermine constitutional principles and disrespect voters.
The opposition party accuses the Prime Minister and Home Minister of compromising the institution's independence over the past decade. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced concern over the erosion of the Election Commission's integrity, urging the preservation of democratic processes.
The party highlighted the role of past Election Commissioners in building India's electoral system while lamenting recent partisanship and decisions under Supreme Court challenge. A call for institutional independence aimed at safeguarding democracy resounded throughout the criticisms.
