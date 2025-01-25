Controversy in Maharashtra: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation in Assembly Polls

In a dramatic press conference on Saturday, key figures from the Congress party alleged that the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra was not elected through a legitimate process. The Congress claims there were suspicious voter additions and vote manipulations during the November 2024 assembly polls.

Praveen Chakravarty, who chairs the Congress' data analytics department, and former Maharashtra CM Prithiviraj Chavan spearheaded these accusations. Chakravarty insisted that, as India's oldest political party, they bear responsibility to highlight discrepancies that compromise democratic principles.

The Congress outlined concerns over 48 lakh new voters added post-Lok Sabha elections, contributing to the Mahayuti's unexpected electoral strength. With Mahayuti securing 72 lakh more votes than previous elections, Congress questions the plausibility of these striking numbers.

