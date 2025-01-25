Left Menu

US in Tension: Fires, TikTok Censorship, Immigration, and Political Shifts

The summary covers several complex U.S. issues: Los Angeles braces for toxic rain post-fires, TikTok users notice app changes amid censorship fears, pause in immigrant programs ordered, fentanyl deaths rise in New Mexico, Trump accelerates immigration enforcement, and Pete Hegseth confirmed as defense secretary under Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:29 IST
In the aftermath of devastating fires, residents in Los Angeles brace for potentially toxic rain. Residents, such as Shaun Kearney of Sunset Mesa, prepare for upcoming rain that could carry toxic materials.

Some TikTok users in the U.S. claim they perceive increased censorship on the platform after its revival through an executive order amidst national security concerns.

Meanwhile, U.S. Homeland Security has paused certain immigrant settlement programs, and despite a national decline, fentanyl deaths are rising on a New Mexico reservation.

As Trump intensifies immigration enforcement, the Pentagon has been directed to deport migrants aboard military aircraft.

Pete Hegseth has been confirmed as defense secretary, marking a win for Trump's administration despite opposition. President Trump rapidly cements his influence, with several strategic changes in federal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

