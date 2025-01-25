US in Tension: Fires, TikTok Censorship, Immigration, and Political Shifts

In the aftermath of devastating fires, residents in Los Angeles brace for potentially toxic rain. Residents, such as Shaun Kearney of Sunset Mesa, prepare for upcoming rain that could carry toxic materials.

Some TikTok users in the U.S. claim they perceive increased censorship on the platform after its revival through an executive order amidst national security concerns.

Meanwhile, U.S. Homeland Security has paused certain immigrant settlement programs, and despite a national decline, fentanyl deaths are rising on a New Mexico reservation.

As Trump intensifies immigration enforcement, the Pentagon has been directed to deport migrants aboard military aircraft.

Pete Hegseth has been confirmed as defense secretary, marking a win for Trump's administration despite opposition. President Trump rapidly cements his influence, with several strategic changes in federal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)