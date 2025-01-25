Left Menu

AAP Criticizes BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' as Election 'Jumla'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the BJP's final manifesto as a 'Jumla Patra,' claiming the BJP copied AAP's policies and admitted defeat before assembly polls. BJP's manifesto includes Yamuna cleanup, ownership rights for unauthorized colonies, and welfare measures, but AAP leader Sisodia criticized its lack of vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:36 IST
AAP Criticizes BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' as Election 'Jumla'
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third and final manifesto, calling it a 'Jumla Patra.' Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed the BJP has admitted its defeat in the assembly polls by allegedly copying AAP's schemes.

Released by BJP leader Amit Shah, the manifesto promises cleaning the Yamuna, granting ownership rights in unauthorized colonies, and supporting gig workers and laborers. Sisodia criticized the manifesto for lacking a vision for Delhi, noting former Deputy Chief Minister's efforts to provide jobs during COVID.

Sisodia accused the BJP of sealing shops that they now promise to deseal. He urged Amit Shah to focus on ensuring Delhiites' safety, while asserting that BJP's poll promises, including electric buses and life insurance for lawyers, were already in place under AAP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025