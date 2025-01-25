AAP Criticizes BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' as Election 'Jumla'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third and final manifesto, calling it a 'Jumla Patra.' Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed the BJP has admitted its defeat in the assembly polls by allegedly copying AAP's schemes.

Released by BJP leader Amit Shah, the manifesto promises cleaning the Yamuna, granting ownership rights in unauthorized colonies, and supporting gig workers and laborers. Sisodia criticized the manifesto for lacking a vision for Delhi, noting former Deputy Chief Minister's efforts to provide jobs during COVID.

Sisodia accused the BJP of sealing shops that they now promise to deseal. He urged Amit Shah to focus on ensuring Delhiites' safety, while asserting that BJP's poll promises, including electric buses and life insurance for lawyers, were already in place under AAP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)