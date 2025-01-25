Kerala Leaders Emphasize Democratic Values on Republic Day

In a poignant message on the eve of Republic Day, Kerala's Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended heartfelt greetings to the state's citizens.

Both leaders underscored the vital significance of protecting democratic principles and constitutional values, as global democratic values appear under threat. Arlekar stressed India's historic cultural embrace of democracy.

Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized unity and resilience in safeguarding constitutional integrity, envisioning a society where equality, justice, secularism, and brotherhood thrive. Speaker A N Shamseer joined in extending Republic Day wishes.

