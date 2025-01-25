Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Emphasize Democratic Values on Republic Day

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the importance of democratic values and constitutional principles on the eve of Republic Day. They urged the people to uphold democracy, work towards a prosperous India by 2047, and defend against challenges to the Constitution.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:41 IST
Kerala Leaders Emphasize Democratic Values on Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant message on the eve of Republic Day, Kerala's Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended heartfelt greetings to the state's citizens.

Both leaders underscored the vital significance of protecting democratic principles and constitutional values, as global democratic values appear under threat. Arlekar stressed India's historic cultural embrace of democracy.

Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized unity and resilience in safeguarding constitutional integrity, envisioning a society where equality, justice, secularism, and brotherhood thrive. Speaker A N Shamseer joined in extending Republic Day wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

