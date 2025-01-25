Massive Protests in Slovakia: Fico Stands Firm Amidst Calls for Resignation

Slovakia is witnessing a massive public outcry as tens of thousands demand Prime Minister Robert Fico's resignation. The protests, the largest since Fico returned to power in 2023, focus on his government's pivot towards Russia.

Approximately 100,000 citizens took to the streets, recalling the 2018 demonstrations triggered by a journalist's murder that led to Fico's previous resignation. This follows Fico's private Moscow visit to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, a rare interaction for an EU leader since the Ukraine invasion.

Fico, however, remains unyielding, stating that governmental change requires elections. His administration accuses opponents of planning illegal protests to oust him, while critics argue his coalition endangers democratic values and shifts Slovakia away from its EU and NATO alliances.

