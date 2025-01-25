BJP's Accusations Against Congress: Misleading Tactics and Political Maneuvers

BJP leader Madan Rathore accused the Congress of misleading the public by spreading rumors, criticizing their alleged tactics during a program at the state's party office.

Speaking on the Constitution's importance, Rathore emphasized the BJP's commitment to democratic values, contrasting it with Congress's focus on favoring one family.

He cited the BJP government's notable amendments to the Constitution, like the removal of Article 370, while criticizing Congress for altering the Constitution to benefit certain individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)