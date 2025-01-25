Left Menu

BJP's Accusations Against Congress: Misleading Tactics and Political Maneuvers

BJP leader Madan Rathore accused the Congress of misleading the public through rumors during a program on the Constitution. Rathore claimed that while BJP respects democracy and public opinion, Congress strives to please a single family, using pressure and confusion tactics for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:22 IST
BJP leader Madan Rathore accused the Congress of misleading the public by spreading rumors, criticizing their alleged tactics during a program at the state's party office.

Speaking on the Constitution's importance, Rathore emphasized the BJP's commitment to democratic values, contrasting it with Congress's focus on favoring one family.

He cited the BJP government's notable amendments to the Constitution, like the removal of Article 370, while criticizing Congress for altering the Constitution to benefit certain individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

