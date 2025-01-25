Governor Gangwar Champions Civic Duty on National Voters' Day

Jharkhand's Governor Santosh Gangwar underscored the crucial role of voting beyond social divides at a National Voters' Day event in Ranchi. Addressing attendees at the Aryabhatta Auditorium, Gangwar detailed voting as an intrinsic constitutional right that embodies citizens' democratic responsibilities.

The governor particularly urged young individuals reaching voting age to promptly register, thus actively bolstering democratic processes. He highlighted National Voters' Day as a vital reminder of collective civic obligations and commitment to democracy.

In recognition of efforts towards unblemished elections, Gangwar awarded several law enforcement and administrative officers, acknowledging their contributions to free and fair Lok Sabha and assembly elections, reinforcing the essence of transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)