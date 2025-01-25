Left Menu

Governor Gangwar Champions Civic Duty on National Voters' Day

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar emphasized the importance of voters transcending caste, religion, and temptations in elections, urging youth participation. Speaking on National Voters' Day, he honored police and officials for impeccable electoral processes, highlighting the day’s significance in affirming citizens’ democratic responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:50 IST
Governor Gangwar Champions Civic Duty on National Voters' Day
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Governor Santosh Gangwar underscored the crucial role of voting beyond social divides at a National Voters' Day event in Ranchi. Addressing attendees at the Aryabhatta Auditorium, Gangwar detailed voting as an intrinsic constitutional right that embodies citizens' democratic responsibilities.

The governor particularly urged young individuals reaching voting age to promptly register, thus actively bolstering democratic processes. He highlighted National Voters' Day as a vital reminder of collective civic obligations and commitment to democracy.

In recognition of efforts towards unblemished elections, Gangwar awarded several law enforcement and administrative officers, acknowledging their contributions to free and fair Lok Sabha and assembly elections, reinforcing the essence of transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025