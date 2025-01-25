Political Showdown: Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan

The political landscape in Madhya Pradesh heats up as the Congress party prepares to launch its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, aiming to hold BJP accountable for perceived slights against Dr B R Ambedkar. The campaign, set to commence on January 27 in Mhow, has sparked a war of words between Congress and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Yadav has demanded an apology from Congress for disrespecting Ambedkar and claims the party holds decades-old grudges against him. Meanwhile, Congress alleges that the BJP is throwing obstacles in the path of their event and frames their campaign as a stand for constitutional values.

Yadav criticized historical figures like Nehru for sidelining Ambedkar and praised Prime Minister Modi's approach to the Constitution. In response, Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh pointed out BJP's constitutional inconsistencies and vows a massive turnout at the rally.

