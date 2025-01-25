Political Tensions Escalate as Congress Files Complaint Against Kejriwal
The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding an AAP poster calling opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, 'dishonest'. The move has intensified tensions between the Congress and AAP, with accusations about Kejriwal’s honesty being central to the dispute.
- Country:
- India
In a recent escalation of political tensions, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Arvind Kejriwal. The issue arose after an AAP poster labeled prominent opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi as 'dishonest.'
Dikshit criticized Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading baseless allegations and expressed intentions to file a criminal defamation case. Meanwhile, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy, citing the liquor licensing in Delhi.
The poster, which includes leaders from Congress and BJP, claims Kejriwal's honesty surpasses theirs. This development further strains the relationship within the INDIA bloc at the national level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
