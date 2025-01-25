Political Tensions Escalate as Congress Files Complaint Against Kejriwal

In a recent escalation of political tensions, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Arvind Kejriwal. The issue arose after an AAP poster labeled prominent opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi as 'dishonest.'

Dikshit criticized Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading baseless allegations and expressed intentions to file a criminal defamation case. Meanwhile, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy, citing the liquor licensing in Delhi.

The poster, which includes leaders from Congress and BJP, claims Kejriwal's honesty surpasses theirs. This development further strains the relationship within the INDIA bloc at the national level.

