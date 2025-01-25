Left Menu

Amit Shah Slams AAP: Accusations and Promises in Delhi's Political Arena

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of deceitful politics and urged Delhi's voters to support BJP for progress. Highlighting alleged corruption under AAP's rule, he assured that BJP will retain welfare schemes and pledged infrastructural developments. Shah promoted BJP's national achievements and criticized AAP's governance in Delhi.

In a fierce political rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of deceitful politics and urging voters in Delhi to back the BJP for progress and development.

Addressing gatherings in Rajouri Garden and Tri Nagar, Shah labeled the AAP's tenure as rife with corruption and unmet promises, contrasting it with the BJP's double-engine government promising an end to lies and scams.

Shah reiterated BJP's commitment to maintain existing welfare schemes, improved infrastructure, and the vision of making Delhi the world's top capital, while highlighting the party's national achievements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

