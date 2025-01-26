Aid Freeze Strands Afghans: Trump's Policy Halts SIV Flights

The abrupt halt in foreign aid, as ordered by President Donald Trump, has left more than 40,000 Afghans with special U.S. visas in limbo. These individuals, mainly in Afghanistan, face potential threats from the Taliban, according to Shawn VanDiver of #AfghanEvac and a U.S. official who spoke on Saturday.

This policy suspension reflects Trump's broader agenda of pausing foreign development aid for 90 days to assess alignment with his 'America First' doctrine, resulting in significant disruptions across U.S. and international aid efforts. Key programs involving nutrition, health, and evacuation have been stalled, sparking fear and chaos among aid recipients.

Advocate groups and experts eagerly await possible exemptions for Afghans who supported the U.S. during its 20-year military involvement. Urgent calls have been made to the administration to resume these flights, vital for the safety of Afghan allies who remain stranded despite the Taliban's recent assurances of amnesty.

