North Korea's Missile Test Escalates Tensions
North Korea conducted a strategic cruise missile test under Kim Jong Un's supervision, further elevating tensions with the United States. The country's foreign ministry threatens firm countermeasures, blaming U.S. and South Korea military exercises. North Korea continues to enhance military strength for lasting peace and security.
North Korea tested a strategic cruise missile, as reported by KCNA, with leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the event. The missiles traveled 1,500 kilometers before reaching their targets, demonstrating North Korea's advancing military capabilities.
In a related statement, North Korea's foreign ministry promised 'toughest counteraction' against the U.S. due to continued refusal to recognize Pyongyang's sovereignty, as well as the military drills between South Korea and the U.S.
The missile test aligns with North Korea's goal to build national defense capabilities amid shifting regional security dynamics. Previously, North Korean media reported another successful missile test, emphasizing the nation's focus on military enhancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
