Left Menu

North Korea's Missile Test Escalates Tensions

North Korea conducted a strategic cruise missile test under Kim Jong Un's supervision, further elevating tensions with the United States. The country's foreign ministry threatens firm countermeasures, blaming U.S. and South Korea military exercises. North Korea continues to enhance military strength for lasting peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 04:02 IST
North Korea's Missile Test Escalates Tensions

North Korea tested a strategic cruise missile, as reported by KCNA, with leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the event. The missiles traveled 1,500 kilometers before reaching their targets, demonstrating North Korea's advancing military capabilities.

In a related statement, North Korea's foreign ministry promised 'toughest counteraction' against the U.S. due to continued refusal to recognize Pyongyang's sovereignty, as well as the military drills between South Korea and the U.S.

The missile test aligns with North Korea's goal to build national defense capabilities amid shifting regional security dynamics. Previously, North Korean media reported another successful missile test, emphasizing the nation's focus on military enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025