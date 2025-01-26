North Korea's Missile Test Escalates Tensions

North Korea tested a strategic cruise missile, as reported by KCNA, with leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the event. The missiles traveled 1,500 kilometers before reaching their targets, demonstrating North Korea's advancing military capabilities.

In a related statement, North Korea's foreign ministry promised 'toughest counteraction' against the U.S. due to continued refusal to recognize Pyongyang's sovereignty, as well as the military drills between South Korea and the U.S.

The missile test aligns with North Korea's goal to build national defense capabilities amid shifting regional security dynamics. Previously, North Korean media reported another successful missile test, emphasizing the nation's focus on military enhancement.

