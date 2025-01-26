U.S. Considers Major Bounty on Taliban Leaders Amid Hostage Crisis
Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that the U.S. might offer a substantial bounty for key Taliban leaders. This consideration arises from reports suggesting that the Taliban holds more American hostages than previously acknowledged, prompting comparisons to historical bounties, such as that for Osama Bin Laden.
The United States is contemplating offering a significant bounty for leading figures of the Taliban. This was disclosed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid emerging reports that the Taliban may hold more American hostages than initially reported.
In an announcement on the social media platform X, Rubio hinted at the gravity of the situation, suggesting that the proposed bounty might even eclipse that placed on Osama Bin Laden.
This development underscores heightened tensions and the urgency to address the hostage crisis, with potential ramifications for U.S.-Taliban relations.
