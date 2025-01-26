Trump's Radical Proposal: Relocate Gaza's Palestinian Refugees
President Donald Trump proposed that Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations increase their acceptance of Palestinian refugees from Gaza. His vision includes relocating up to 1.5 million people, potentially creating a 'clean slate' in the war-torn area. Trump discussed this plan with Jordan's King Abdullah II and plans to speak with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
The former president emphasized the necessity of a change due to the ongoing destruction in Gaza, remarking that the region has faced numerous conflicts over centuries. Trump's vision includes collaborating with Arab nations to construct housing in safer areas, aiming to offer displaced individuals an opportunity for peaceful living.
