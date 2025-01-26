Trump's Radical Proposal: Relocate Gaza's Palestinian Refugees

President Donald Trump has suggested that Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab countries should take in more Palestinian refugees from Gaza. During a press session on Air Force One, Trump shared his vision to create a 'clean slate' in the war-devastated region.

Trump revealed that he had spoken with King Abdullah II of Jordan regarding this idea and planned to discuss it further with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The proposal involves potentially moving up to 1.5 million people from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries.

The former president emphasized the necessity of a change due to the ongoing destruction in Gaza, remarking that the region has faced numerous conflicts over centuries. Trump's vision includes collaborating with Arab nations to construct housing in safer areas, aiming to offer displaced individuals an opportunity for peaceful living.

