BJD Dissolves State Frontal Organizations Ahead of Elections

Naveen Patnaik's BJD has dissolved all its state-level frontal organizations as part of preparations for upcoming internal party elections. Senior MLA Pratap Keshari Deb has been appointed as the returning officer for these elections. After 24 years in power in Odisha, the BJD was defeated by the BJP in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:27 IST
The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced the dissolution of all its state-level frontal organizations in preparation for upcoming party elections, as per an order issued on Saturday.

This decision affects several key bodies, including the Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Biju Shramika Samukhya, Legal Cell, and Apravasi Cell, which have been dissolved with immediate effect.

In a strategic move following its recent electoral defeat, the party appointed senior MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as the returning officer for the organizational elections. Notably, the BJP had previously won 78 out of the 147 seats in the assembly, overtaking the BJD, which secured 51 seats.

