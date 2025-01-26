Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Call for Cohesion and Respect in Nation-Building

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of respecting diversity and fostering cohesion to live harmoniously. Speaking on India's Republic Day, he highlighted the values of knowledge, dedication, freedom, and equality. Bhagwat urged the younger generation to aspire for greatness while celebrating the symbolic significance of the national flag's 'dhammachakra'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:22 IST
In a stirring address on India's Republic Day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the significance of respecting differences and fostering cohesion as key to harmonious living. Speaking at a college in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, he asserted that everyone should have the opportunity to grow without suppression.

Bhagwat underlined the importance of knowledge and dedication, stating that a task performed without proper thought invites trouble. He drew parallels between cooking rice with understanding and performing any work meticulously to emphasize this point.

Reflecting on India's journey since independence, Bhagwat noted the symbolic value of the national flag's 'dhammachakra', calling it a message of equality and fraternity. He urged the youth to strive for greatness, contributing their success for the nation's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

