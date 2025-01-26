Mohan Bhagwat's Call for Cohesion and Respect in Nation-Building

In a stirring address on India's Republic Day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the significance of respecting differences and fostering cohesion as key to harmonious living. Speaking at a college in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, he asserted that everyone should have the opportunity to grow without suppression.

Bhagwat underlined the importance of knowledge and dedication, stating that a task performed without proper thought invites trouble. He drew parallels between cooking rice with understanding and performing any work meticulously to emphasize this point.

Reflecting on India's journey since independence, Bhagwat noted the symbolic value of the national flag's 'dhammachakra', calling it a message of equality and fraternity. He urged the youth to strive for greatness, contributing their success for the nation's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)