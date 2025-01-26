Left Menu

'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan': Kharge's Scathing Indictment of BJP

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launches a fierce critique of the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged disregard of constitutional values and economic mismanagement. Kharge accuses the ruling party of undermining the Constitution, federalism, and targeting minorities, as the nation marks Republic Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold criticism of India's ruling party, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge referred to BJP leaders as 'dwellers of hell,' accusing them of neglecting India's independence and economic progress. He also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his disparaging remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

During an event to mark the Republic Day, Kharge said that the BJP is discarding fundamental constitutional values. He criticized the government for undermining citizens' rights, especially women's freedoms, and ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of making India the world's third-largest economy.

Kharge's speech, delivered in Karnataka, also touched on issues such as federalism and political interference in autonomous institutions. He charged that the government provides privileges to the elite while ignoring the marginalized, and lamented the media's conversion into a government propaganda tool. The Congress president called for unity under the slogan 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

