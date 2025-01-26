Congress Rally Highlights Push for Social Justice in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant move to reinforce its social justice stance, the Congress party will host a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of BR Ambedkar, this Monday. This event comes as part of their strategy to confront the BJP over alleged disrespect towards the Constitution's principal architect.

Leading Congress figures such as President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are expected to make poignant addresses at the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally. The gathering underscores the party's criticism of perceived assaults on Ambedkar's legacy and its aim to push for comprehensive social justice measures.

The congressionals will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. This comes amid the party's call for measures such as a national caste census, challenging the 50 percent reservation cap, and urges for apology demands directed towards RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Amit Shah for controversial remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)