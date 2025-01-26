Left Menu

Congress Rally Highlights Push for Social Justice in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress is organizing a rally in Madhya Pradesh to emphasize its social justice agenda and criticize the BJP for allegedly disrespecting BR Ambedkar. This event coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. Key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will highlight issues like caste census and economic inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:57 IST
Congress Rally Highlights Push for Social Justice in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to reinforce its social justice stance, the Congress party will host a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of BR Ambedkar, this Monday. This event comes as part of their strategy to confront the BJP over alleged disrespect towards the Constitution's principal architect.

Leading Congress figures such as President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are expected to make poignant addresses at the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally. The gathering underscores the party's criticism of perceived assaults on Ambedkar's legacy and its aim to push for comprehensive social justice measures.

The congressionals will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. This comes amid the party's call for measures such as a national caste census, challenging the 50 percent reservation cap, and urges for apology demands directed towards RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Amit Shah for controversial remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025