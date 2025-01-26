Lukashenko's Unyielding Grip: Belarus Election Controversy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed international criticisms on Sunday as he cast his vote in an election poised to extend his three-decade-long rule. The election has been marred by the imprisonment or exile of major opposition figures, raising questions about its viability.

Despite facing accusations of stifling dissent and manipulating electoral processes, Lukashenko remains defiant. The United States and the European Union have condemned the election as a sham, citing repression and the silencing of independent media.

Lukashenko's long-standing alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin further complicates Belarus's relations with the West, with geopolitical tensions exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

