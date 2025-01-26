Left Menu

Congress Stages Rally to Defend Constitution Amid Allegations Against BJP

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining democratic values and organized the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh to push its social justice agenda. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, attended to address issues like attacks on Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution.

The Congress anointed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as endangering democratic and pluralistic values, alleging his non-compliance with the Constitution's Preamble. On Sunday, the party revealed plans to mount a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh, Ambedkar's birthplace, to intensify its narrative on social justice and corner the BJP regarding perceived slights towards Ambedkar.

High-profile Congress figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Jairam Ramesh reaffirmed their presence for the rally on Monday. Despite Rahul Gandhi's recent health concerns, he is scheduled to speak at the rally, rounding off the first phase of their 13-month campaign that spotlights perceived denigrations of Ambedkar and constitutional principles.

Congress articulated a strong call to action through multiple 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rallies, initially in Belagavi. Ramesh lambasted government leaders over their remarks on Ambedkar, while demanding accountability from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Home Minister Amit Shah for their controversial words. The subsequent phase of the campaign will be marked by 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatras', focusing on critical issues including attacks on the Constitution and economic disparity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

