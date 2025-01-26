Controversy Erupts Over Padma Shri Awards Amidst 'One Nation, One Election' Debate
Tensions rise as TMC leader Kunal Ghosh criticizes BJP for awarding Karthik Maharaj the Padma Shri, suggesting political motives. Meanwhile, President Murmu's support for 'One Nation, One Election' stirs further political discourse. The awards include notable personalities like Arijit Singh and Ricky Kej.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Padma Shri award going to Karthik Maharaj. Ghosh claims the decision is politically motivated following Maharaj's critiques of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
While Ghosh appreciated the recognition for Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, he argued that having Karthik Maharaj receive this prestigious award indicated undue influence from the BJP. According to Ghosh, the legitimacy of the award is undermined when used for political purposes.
In parallel, Ghosh voiced opposition to President Droupadi Murmu's endorsement of 'One Nation, One Election.' He contended that India's diverse electoral needs cannot be met under a unified voting process, labeling the President's comments as government-scripted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee and Pawan Chamling's Diplomatic Meet
Mamata Banerjee Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Ram Temple Remarks
I strongly condemn Mohan Bhagwat's 'true independence' comment, it is anti-national: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
All of us demanded death sentence but court gave life imprisonment: CM Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar rape-murder case.
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Verdict in RG Kar Hospital Case