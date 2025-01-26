Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Padma Shri Awards Amidst 'One Nation, One Election' Debate

Tensions rise as TMC leader Kunal Ghosh criticizes BJP for awarding Karthik Maharaj the Padma Shri, suggesting political motives. Meanwhile, President Murmu's support for 'One Nation, One Election' stirs further political discourse. The awards include notable personalities like Arijit Singh and Ricky Kej.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:55 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Padma Shri Awards Amidst 'One Nation, One Election' Debate
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Padma Shri award going to Karthik Maharaj. Ghosh claims the decision is politically motivated following Maharaj's critiques of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While Ghosh appreciated the recognition for Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, he argued that having Karthik Maharaj receive this prestigious award indicated undue influence from the BJP. According to Ghosh, the legitimacy of the award is undermined when used for political purposes.

In parallel, Ghosh voiced opposition to President Droupadi Murmu's endorsement of 'One Nation, One Election.' He contended that India's diverse electoral needs cannot be met under a unified voting process, labeling the President's comments as government-scripted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025