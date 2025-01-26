Left Menu

Lukashenko's Long Rule: A Controversial Election in Belarus

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko defended his 31-year rule during a controversial election, dismissing Western criticism and claims of a sham vote due to jailed or exiled opposition. The EU and US refused to acknowledge him as Belarus' legitimate leader amidst human rights concerns and geopolitical alignments with Russia.

In a bid to extend his 31-year tenure, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko faced the media's scrutiny on Sunday during a tense election process labeled by critics as oppressive and undemocratic.

While voting continued, Lukashenko sparred with reporters over accusations of political repression and manipulation, asserting that rivals voluntarily accepted imprisonment or exile. However, this election remains unrecognized by the United States and European Union.

Lukashenko remains defiant about Western criticism, focusing on his alliance with Russia amid geopolitical tension, a stance unlikely to change as he embarks on his seventh term as president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

